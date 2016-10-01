CPI M to Government : Continue diplomatic moves with Pakistan

Kolkata, Oct 1 : The CPI(M) today urged the Center to continue with the “diplomatic and political” moves to defuse tension and eliminate cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and hoped that there would not be any further escalation of conflict between the two countries in the near future.

The party’s general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, also urged the Center to ensure the safety and security of the people from cross-border terrorism.

“We have been following the operation of the Indian Army.

We hope that now, incidents like the one at Pathankot and the recent one at Uri will not recur. We feel that the government should ensure the safety and security of our people from cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” he told reporters here.

“We hope that there is no further escalation of conflict henceforth. We urge upon the Government of India, from its position of strength, to continue with the diplomatic and political moves to defuse tension and eliminate the scorch of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” Yechury said.

India, on the intervening night of September 28 and 29, carried out surgical strikes on seven terror launchpads across the LoC with the Army inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists preparing to infiltrate from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It happened days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning that the Uri terror attack would not go unpunished.