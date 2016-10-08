CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury criticizes BJP government for misuse of Indian army for political gains

Lucknow,Oct8:In response to the hoardings and banners that came up in UP,put up by local BJP leaders, came up at prominent places in Muzaffarnagar thanking the Narendra Modi government and the Indian Army for the strong retaliation along the LoC,the CPI-M leadership had hit out against the Modi government for itsmandate of using the Indian army ‘s ‘surgical operations ‘as an electoral PR machine.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury today tweeted that the Indian army and surgical strike were used as a PR machine to boost the BJP party image for the coming Assembly polls which is less than four months.

Despicable to see an Indian Army operation being misused for political gains in rallies and on election posters of the BJP. pic.twitter.com/7Mt1sFEMK5 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 8, 2016

Mr Yechury also goes onto say that politicization and use of the Indian army is tantamount to playing with the morale of the soldiers as well as not in the best interest of the country.

The local unit of the party however, disowned the banners and said it was the doing of “enthusiastic party workers” in Muzaffarnagar.

“As far as I know, we have not put up the posters. It seems that these are the doings of the patriotic and enthusiastic party workers,” Virendar Singh, a close aide to Sanjeev Baliyan and a senior party leader in the western U.P., told The Hindu.

“We need to accept that there is general happiness among people over the way Modi government gave a befitting reply to Pakistan. Nobody wants to do politics over this issue but how could we stop people from expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and our brave soldiers,” added Mr. Singh who is in the race to contest the coming Assembly polls on the BJP ticket from Mirapur.

Asif Rahi, an activist from Paigham-e-Insaniyat, objected to the “sheer politicisation” of the issue by the BJP in a “provocative language.”