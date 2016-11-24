CPI M moves contempt motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi, Nov 24: Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday served a notice for moving a “motion of contempt” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a miss to either Houses of Parliament despite being present in his office on the complex.

Confirming the move, Yechury said, “I have served a notice today for moving a motion of contempt against the Prime Minister for what is showing to this House. And, as the contempt notice has been served to the Secretary General and the Chairman, I hope they will permit it in accordance with the rules.”

“We can serve notices, but their condition for admissibility is too long; however, the notice I have given is admissible according to those conditions. And then, there is a rule that says finally, it is the Chairman, who decides on the admissibility, his decision is final,” he said.

Stating that he would like the motion to be discussed tomorrow, the CPM general secretary said, “I have submitted the text of the motion to the Chairman and the Secretary General, and hope that they will take it up. I would want that to be discussed tomorrow. Otherwise, they will have to answer me whether they have accepted or not, and if they are not accepting it, then why they are not accepting it?

“By the day, the damage to the economy is increasing. Today, reports have come by the industry and by the export promotion council. Four lakh people have lost their jobs after demonetisation, and 31.9 million people employed in textile and other government sectors are not getting their wages,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after it resumed discussion following its adjournment till 12 p.m. When the House met at noon, leader of the opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomed the Prime Minister, saying the discussion should be resumed.

Meanwhile, the pandemonium in both the Houses continued over demonetisation issue for the sixth day, with the Lok Sabha adjourning for the day following uproar by the opposition, while the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm after resuming discussion on the issue of demonetisation.