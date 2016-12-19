CPI M questions appointment of Bipin Rawat as new army chief

Lt. Gen. Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi, Dec 19: Raising objection over appointment of new army chief by superseding two senior officers, CPI(M) on Monday questioned the NDA government’s intention and motive behind the move.

“The appointment has been done bypassing established convention of the senior most General assuming the post. The Modi government’s departure from this precedent has raised questions about its intent and motivation.

“The Army should not be subject to any political interference,” CPI(M) Politburo said in a statement.

The government had last week appointed Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the new army chief, superseding his two senior officers, Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Southern Army Command chief Lt Gen P M Hariz.

