CPI-M to review results of assembly polls on Sunday

Agartala, May 27: The politburo of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) will meet on Sunday to review the outcome of the assembly elections in four states and a union territory, sources said here on Friday.

“The politburo meeting of the CPI-M would be held on Sunday in New Delhi and would review the results of recently held assembly polls in five states. The meeting would also review the prevailing political situation in the country,” a party leader said.

“The three-day politburo and central committee meetings were earlier to be held on May 22-24 in New Delhi but were postponed. The central committee meeting is now likely to be held in the second week of June. The politburo would decide the dates of the central committee meeting,” he said.

The 16-member politburo and the 93-member central committee will thoroughly study the party’s performance in the five states, specially the electoral disaster in West Bengal.

Though the CPI-M leadership in Tripura is upbeat over the party’s good showing in Kerala, it is upset over the Left Front’s poor performance in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a two-day meeting of CPI-M’s Tripura state committee concluded here on Friday.

“The state committee has discussed various organisational matters and outcome of recent elections to the local bodies including Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council,” the party leader said.

An aggressive campaign would be launched by the party against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government and conspiracies of the opposition parties in the state, he said.