CPI(M) launches scathing attack on RSS ??

Manjeri/Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 12: Ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala today launched a scathing attack on RSS with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that it was trying to implement its “single religion” agenda in the country.

RSS was trying to spread communal violence and hatred with the help of ruling BJP in the country. “RSS is trying to implement its agenda of single religion in the country,” he told a seminar in Manjeri.

The sharp remarks come three days after the Chief Minister accused RSS of unleashing violence in his hometown Pinarayi in Kannur district soon after the results of the May 16 assembly polls were out giving a huge victory to the LDF.

“RSS activists are now concentrating on my hometown and trying to create a false impression that it is difficult to lead a normal life in Pinarayi,” Vijayan had told a meet-the-press programme in the state capital on June 9.

Meanwhile, lashing out at the RSS, CPI(M) state Secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan today said in the state capital that ‘communal tendencies’ were increasing in the society and alleged that RSS was behind it.

“Communal tendencies are increasing in the society and RSS is doing it with help from the ruling BJP at the centre”, he alleged.

This was a ‘threat’ for Kerala and the Congress-led UDF has failed to counter it, he said.

He alleged that RSS had launched several attacks against CPI(M) workers and two of its activists had been killed.

Another worker was killed by IUML activists, he said.

Balakrishnan also asked the party cadres to be vigilant against the anti-Left campaign of the Congress and BJP.

At Manjeri, Vijayan also said the government would bring a law to check closure of uneconomic schools.

“Closure of schools with real estate interests of the managements will not be allowed”, he said.

He also said that the government would take all-out efforts to modernise schools.

Speaking at a function organised by the Kozhikode-based Malabar Chamber of Commerce to felicitate him, he said his government would soon announce a special package for acquisition of land for infrastructure developments at the international airport.

Vijayan was also accorded a civic reception in the evening by the public on his first visit after assuming charge as Chief Minister.