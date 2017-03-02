CPIM seeking action against RSS leader, call to behead Kerala CM

New Delhi, March 2: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday questioned Narendra Modi’s silence after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) leader declared a bounty of Rs 1 crore for beheading Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kundan Chandrawat, an RSS leader from Madhya Pradesh, sin a public meeting said that he will give away his entire property worth over Rs 1 crore to whoever beheads the CPI M Politburo member. He alleges that Pinarayi Vijayan is responsible for the killing of 300 more Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bharatiya Janata Party activists in Kerala.

The video garbage of the RSS Mahanagar Prachar Pramukh making the remarks at Ujjain have gone viral.

Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury reacted that “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh reveals its accurate colours as a terrorist outfit. Will the Prime Minister and his government stop remaining silent”.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist in a statement said: “The anger of RSS is coming out in light. Communist Party of India-Marxist condemns it and demanding a very quick action”.

“Will the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre take any action against them? Will they come out and criticise it?

“If no, then it is clear which ideology they are breeding and whose government it is,” the party said.

Dr Kundan Chandrawat, the RSS Pramukh, in his speech said that he would even sell all his assets if he has to give the reward for Pinarayi Vijayan’s head.

The remarks were made in the presence of Chintamani Malviya MP and MLA Mohan Yadav during an event in Ujjain.

Kerala has always witnessed political murders, where the RSS-BJP and the CPIM have lost lots of their cadres in clashes.

Last month, the death of a BJP leader Santhosh in Kannur was the eighth murder to have taken place after the Pinarayi government took over in Kerala May last year.

On last week, Pinarayi Vijayan had said right-wing organisations, including the RSS, have been trying to divide the country for the last several years