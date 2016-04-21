CPM bid to plug post-lunch gap

KOLKATA, APRIL 21: Fearing muscleflexing by Trinamool in seats where the Left-Congress alliance could fare well, the CPM has asked its cadres to keep a close watch on “sensitive booths”. Not taking any chances, even senior leaders plan to remain glued to the Alimuddin Street control room to closely watch the scenes playing out in front of the booths in “troubled” areas. Any “untoward” feedback from the booths and they will lodge complaints with Election Commission observers.

But all the alacrity would fall flat without cooperation from the central force jawans, said a senior CPM leader on Wednesday .

In an internal survey , the CPM claimed to have cracked the Trinamool strategy of rigging at a certain time of the day . “Desperate to wrest some Kolkata seats, where the alliance candidates have a fair chance to win, ruling party leaders have devised a plan of rigging at a particular time. Post-lunch, the security forces are lax.The first one hour after the recess will be crucial as we fear booths will be invaded by fake voters,” said a CPM leader.



The CPM is especially cautious about Beliaghata, Shyampukur, Jorasanko and Cossipore-Belgachia.”We hope to do well in these four seats. But we are worried as the ruling party would try to mar our prospect. We are committed to take it on but we need security force help,” said a CPM leader. Beliaghata alliance candidate Rajib Biswas said, “Trinamool cast fake votes in the KMC polls. They will try to create trouble even this time. But we won’t let them.All we need is cooperation from the security force,” Biswas said on Wednesday .