CPM party suspends two suspects in Kerala gangrape case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Nov5: CPM suspended two of the suspects in the Wadakkanchery gang rape case from the party on Friday, but triggered another controversy by revealing the identities of the survivor and her husband on Friday.

Member of the Wadakkanchery municipal council, P N Jayanthan, and Bineesh were suspended from the party for their alleged involvement in the case. CPM Thrissur district secretary K Radhakrishnan announced the decision after an emergency district secretariat meeting in the afternoon.

However, the party has asked Jayanthan to continue in the council. During the news conference, Radhakrishnan revealed the names of the survivor and her husband.

The prime suspect, Jayanthan, in a Facebook post said dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi and actor-activist T Parvathi could have sought his version before conducting a news conference with the survivor in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

It has been alleged that Jayanthan, Bineesh and their friends Shibu and Janeesh conned the 34-year-old woman to accompany them. They later took turns to rape the woman in 2014. The alleged assault came to light through Bhagyalekshmy’s Facebook post, a day before the woman and her husband addressed a news conference in the capital city on Thursday.

Minister for law and culture A K Balan told the assembly on Friday that the government was committed to investigate the case in the most effective and transparent manner. Police reconstituted the probe team and assigned a woman officer, assistant superintendent G Poonguzhali, to head the investigation.