CPM workers attacked in Kannur, T’puram

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 28 : Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) workers were attacked in Kannur and state capital Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday morning.

CPM has alleged that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is behind the attacks.

The worker, identified as Chandran, suffered injuries on his legs and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A CPM worker was also left injured yesterday by a group of unidentified men in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. The attackers are yet to be identified. The police is keeping a tight vigil as in the state capital few months back there were series of clashes between the CPM and RSS.

Earlier on November 19, another CPM worker was injured after a crude bomb was hurled at a rally.

The incident had happened a day after Mayor VK. Prasant was attacked by the BJP workers at the city corporation council.

CPM District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan alleged that the BJP workers had unleashed violence on the workers of his party during a procession.

However, in October, an RSS activist was injured, while bombs were hurled at a BJP party office.

Both left and the right-wing outfits in Kerala are accusing each other of the increased hostilities as the incidents of political violence in the state.

Police records of political murders between 2000 and 2017 question both the left and right-wing fronts.

In the last 17 years, 85 CPM workers, 65 RSS or BJP workers, 11 workers of Congress and IUML each have been killed. (ANI)