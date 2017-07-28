Crashed in 60 minutes : UK driver crashes Ferrari 430 Scuderia within a hour after buying it

London,July28:A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it.

The luxury motor veered off a highway and “burst into flames,” according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police.

Photographs of the incident’s aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass.

The unidentified driver had a lucky escape from his Ferrari.

South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding that he was “very lucky” to walk away from the crash with only “minor cuts and bruises”.

Police say roads in the area were wet at the time of the crash.

“Officers asked the driver what sort of car he ‘had’, to which he replied, ‘It was a Ferrari,'” police said.