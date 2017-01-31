Only credible crackdown proof of Pakistan’s sincerity: MEA on Hafiz Saeed detention

New Delhi, Jan 31: The government reacts to reports of 26/11 mastermind Hafeez Saeed’s detention. “We have noted that Hafiz Saeed and four others have been placed under preventive detention. Exercises such as yesterdays orders against Hafiz Saeed and others have been carried out by Pakistan in the past also,” said Vikas Swarup, MEA spokesperson. “Only a credible crackdown on terror outfits will be proof of Pakistan’s sincerity,” says MEA.

Amid pressure on Pakistan from the Trump administration, Mumbai attack mastermind and Jammat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and four others were tonight put under detention in the Punjab Province of the Pakistan. Punjab governments Home Department issued the detention order of Saeed and Lahore Police reached JuD headquarters in Chauburji to implement the order, JuD said.

JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the United States in June 2014. Saeed also carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.