Cricketer Ishant Sharma gets married to Pratima Singh in NewDelhi

NewDelhi,Dec10:Just a few days back Yuvraj Singh got married to Hazel Keech in a 5-day-long extended ceremony and now it’s cricketer Ishant Sharma who’s taken the big plunge!.He married Pratima Singh at a fiction in New Delhi.

The pacer got hitched to the basketball player Pratima Singh on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in the capital. The couple reportedly met in 2011 when Ishant was invited as the chief guest for Delhi’s IGMA Basketball Association League.

India’s seamer Ishant Sharma joined the matrimony club when he married basketball player Pratima Singh at a farmhouse in Delhi/NCR. The couple tied the knot on Friday night at the Nottingham Hills farmhouse in Gurgaon and their wedding was attended by MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh from the cricketing fraternity.

Honoured and blessed to have met Shri Modiji with my fiancé Pratima Singh. A lifetime achievement for us and my greatest of thanks to our Prime Minister for his time and for all that he has done for the country. ?? @pratima0808 A photo posted by Ishant.sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on Dec 2, 2016 at 12:52am PST

The wedding was attended by many other celebrities including politicians. Ishant and Pratima have been long time friends and got engaged on June 18 to take that friendship to another level. Neither Sakshi Dhoni or Hazel Keech are believed to have attended the wedding function.

Yuvraj recently entered the wedlock too when he married Keech in nearly week-long celebrations that started with a wedding in sikh traditions, then hindu traditions, after wedding party in Goa and culminated with a well-attended reception in the capital.