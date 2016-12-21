Cricket Australia withdraws approval for use of Andre Russel’s coloured bat

Melbourne, Dec 21: Cricket Australia CA) on Wednesday announced that it has withdrawn its approval for the bat used by Andre Russell in Tuesday nights Big Bash League (BBL) match against the Sydney Sixers, as the ball was discoloured after being hit.

“The Match Officials provided feedback to CA that the bat used by Andre left black marks on the match ball. As a result, we have decided to withdraw our approval for Andre to use the bat that was used last night as the colour solution used by the manufacturer was discolouring the ball,” Head of the BBL Anthony Everard said in a statement.

“Should Andre, or any other BBL or WBBL player for that matter, wish to use a bat with a different colouring solution to the one used last night that doesn’t result in the discolouration of the match ball, they will be permitted to do so subject to Cricket Australia being satisfied that the bat won’t compromise the integrity of the game, which we believe discolouring the match ball does,” added Everard.

Under the BBL Clothing and Equipment Regulations, a player can use a coloured bat subject to CA approval. The bat must be the same colour as the club’s primary colour, or black.

–IANS