Cricketer Ishant Sharma getting married to basketball player Pratima Singh in December

Varanasi, Nov 3: Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma is all set to tie the knot with basketball player Pratima Singh on December 9. Ishant Sharma reveals he has changed due to one person Their engagement ceremony was held on June 19 and the marriage is expected to be on December 9, said sources.

Pratima Singh is a cager hailing from Varanasi and had represented the Indian Basketball team at various International events including Asian Games and is also the former captain of the Indian women’s basketball team. Famous as ‘Singh Sisters’ in the countrys basketball fraternity, Pratima is the youngest among five sisters. All her sisters

The duo was spotted at the Dashashwamedh ghat here on Tuesday (Nov 2) attending the Ganga Aarti event.

