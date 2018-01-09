Failing dope test: Cricketer Yusuf Pathan suspended for 5 months

Mumbai, Jan 9: Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for five months after failing a dope test.

A statement issued by BCCI said that Yusuf Pathan has been suspended for five months after he was found committing Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1. He was suspended for doping after he ““inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups,”

“Mr Pathan had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing program during a domestic T20 competition on March 16, 2017, in New Delhi. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain Terbutaline,” the statement said.

“Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In & Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances. On October 27, 2017, Pathan was charged with the commission of an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) under the BCCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR) Article 2.1 and provisionally suspended pending determination of the charge,” the BCCI statement said.

“The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Pathan’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results,” said the statement.