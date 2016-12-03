Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech – a handsome couple, says Rishi Kapoor

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh with fiance actor Hazel Keech during the wedding reception of Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough in Mumbai, on May 13, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, December 3: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has congratulated cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech on their wedding and called them a “handsome couple”.

Yuvraj and Hazel tied the knot on Wednesday as per Sikh traditions at a gurdwara in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Rishi took to Twitter on late Friday to congratulate the couple.

While sharing a wedding photograph of the duo, Rishi tweeted: “What a handsome couple. Congratulations. Mubarak ho Yuvraj!”

The marriage ceremony was solemnised as per Sikh traditional ‘Anand Karaj’ at the gurdwara in Dufera village in Fatehgarh Sahib village. The gurdwara was decorated for the occasion.

The couple will have more celebrations in Mumbai and Goa followed by a big reception in New Delhi on December 7. IANS

