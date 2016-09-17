Cried for help, but our male friends just watched, says Aman Vihar rape victims

New Delhi, September 17: Narrating their harrowing experience, the two teenage girls who were raped in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area, lamented that their two male friends sat as mute spectators when they were being raped.

According to a report in the deccanchronicle.com, the two women said that they were sitting in a secluded area near the Mundka station with their two male friends when a group of five men accosted them and started teasing them. It was around 7.30 in the evening and there were no streetlights in the vicinity they added.

The girls, aged 17 and 18, got up to leave but the miscreant forced them to stay back and sexually assaulted them.

The five youths allegedly began assaulting the two boys with sticks and then tied them up. They then dragged the two women to a secluded corner and raped them while they sat as mute spectators, watching the whole incident unfold.

“We expected them to intervene and save us. We kept shouting for help but they did nothing,” the teenagers reportedly told the police. One of them even refused to record his statement with the police, the report added.

After raping the women, the men fled, and the duo made a distress call to the PCR. Four of the five accused have been arrested by the police, and fall in the age group of 16-19. The fifth youth is currently absconding, the police said, adding that all possible attempts were being made to trace his location.

One of them is pursuing BA via correspondence whereas the other four are school dropouts.

The girls live with their families in Kirari area and work in factories. They have told the police that after work they often meet their boyfriends, aged 19 and 20 respectively, in a secluded open field near Mundka Metro station.