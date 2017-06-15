Crime Branch Jammu unearth a fake helicopter ticket racket for Amarnath Yatra and Mata Vaishnodevi run by “journalist-cum-travel” agent

Srinagar, June 15:The Crime Branch Jammu has claimed to have unearthed a fake helicopter ticket racket for Amarnath Yatra and Mata Vaishnodevi and arrested one fake “journalist-cum-travel” agent of Jammu city.

SSP, Crime Branch, Jammu, Ramesh Jalla said, “The arrested “fraudster” Sanjay Bajaj alias Sidharth Sharma, is a “journalist” and he claims to be bureau chief of J&K at Tezz Khabar Hindi online news channel, Nation Live News, bureau chief J&K at Keyline News Delhi.”

Jalla said that Bajaj was allegedly involved in preparing and issuing fake helicopter tickets for Amarnath Yatra-2017 and formally he has been arrested after producing in the court in Jammu. He said Bajaj has collected more than Rs 15 lakh from some passangers till now by making fake tickets.

Jalla also said that the accused had been indulging in this fraud since long and had been using press and media references and through an unregistered travel agency had cheated many innocent pilgrims by resorting to fraudulent means in order to cause wrongful gains to himself and wrongful loss to the complainant’s company as well as innocent pilgrims.

He said that a complaint was lodged by Rajesh Gupta of Jammu, who is J&K Representative Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd A-54 Kailash Colony, New Delhi. Bajaj apparently hacked the website of the company and edited the price at his own convinience.