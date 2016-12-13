Crime Branch seize Rs 7.92 lakh in new notes in Gurugram

Gurugram, December 13: Cash amounting to Rs 7.92 lakh in new currency notes of Rs 2,000 was seized here on Tuesday, police said.

The Crime Branch found the money in a car of Vikas Gupta, a resident of upscale DLF area.

“The amount was recovered from Rajiv Chowk here on Delhi-Gurugram expressway. On being enquired about the money, he failed to give satisfactory answer following which the amount was seized,” said police spokesperson Umesh Kumar.

“The Income Tax Department has been informed,” he said, adding an FIR will be lodged after investigation.

New 2,000 rupee currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh were also seized from two persons on a two-wheeler near Islampur village on Sohna road here on December 9. IANS

