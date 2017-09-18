Crime branch of Udaipur police nabs  Honeypreet Singh ‘s aide

JAIPUR/UDAIPUR,Sept18: The special investigation team (SIT) of Haryana police and the crime branch of Udaipur police nabbed a person said to be the driver and a close aide of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Singh, who has been evading arrest.

Sources informed TOI that Pradeep Goyal was nabbed from CA Circle located at Sector 14 locality in Udaipur city. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Panchkula, Manbir Singh confirmed that Goyal has been arrested and taken to Haryana for questioning. “We have arrested him and further investigating is on,” Singh told TOI over phone. During initial interrogation, Goyal told cops that Honeypreet Singh had fled to Nepal. Cops however are doubting Goyal’ statements. “The Haryana police last time had located Goyal’s location near a mall in Udaipur. Location of Honeypreet was also traced near to the same mall,” added cops.

Goyal is suspected to be one of the prime accused who instigated mobs to go on a rampage following the conviction of Dera chief Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.”He had worked in tribal areas of Udaipur. He lured many tribal men and women into the Dera sect by offering them gifts. We have confirmed reports that Goyal sent two buses from Jhadol to Sirsa for violence,” said the official. Rs 25,000 were promised to each man once they arrived at Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Cops suspect that Honeypreet Singh had visited Goyal in Udaipur after an arrest warrant was issued against her. “We cannot rule out anything yet. Goyal was very close to both Ram Rahim and his daughter. Ram Rahim had also visited Goyal in Udaipur earlier this year and had lengthy talks with him,” said the official.

Goyal kept a low profile in Udaipur, but he travelled extensively in Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh and tribal villages of Udaipur to induct locals into Dera sect.

Haryana police had identified the location of Goyal a few days ago, and waited for several hours for him to contact Honeypreet Singh, wanted in a sedition case. Haryana SIT finally roped in local police to nail down the accused.

“We have reports suggesting that Honeypreet had arrived in Udaipur before Ram Rahim’s conviction and paid money to Goyal to arrange for supporters from south Rajasthan,” added the official.

Earlier on Friday, the police had arrested a Rajasthan police constable from Hanumangarh district for his alleged involvement in instigating violence that engulfed Haryana.

Senior officials said that there is a high possibility of Honeypreet’s movements in Rajasthan.