Crime Over Love: 19-year-old boy  murdered by two youths in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 25: In another incident of crime over jealousy and incompetence, a 19-year-old boy was murdered by two youths after he got too friendly with one of youth’s girlfriend.

According to reports, the incident took place outside South India College of Higher Education campus in Dobivali on Tuesday at around 11:30 am. The two accused Vignesh Sarkate 21 and his colleague Yogesh Jaiswal 18, had a brawl with victim Pranav after he was getting friendly with one of the accused girlfriend. The accused had also warned Pranav not to see his girlfriend or be ready for dire consequences.

But on Tuesday following an argument between the three, both the accused stabbed Parnav a dozen times and ran away from the spot on a motorbike. The accused were later arrested from Dombivali. The victim Pranav, a first-year B.Com student, was a resident of Dombivali.

Initial investigation in the case reveals that Vignesh had confronted Pranav after he saw him with his girlfriend.

The college authorities were shocked after knowing about the incident but didn’t comment further as the incident happened outside the college campus. Meanwhile, the police is carrying out further investigation in the case.