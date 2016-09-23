‘Here, criminal justice sides with criminals’: Scarlett Keeling’s mother

New Delhi, Sep 23: Fiona MacKeown, who travelled to Goa, India, for the long awaited verdict into her daughter’s death, said she was “disappointed” with the outcome and would take the case to a higher court.

I am disappointed with the verdict and I will definitely move to the higher court, she said.

“It’s bad enough to lose a child to murder without it being dragged out so long, she added.

“They hoped I’d get tired and get fed up of waiting or wouldn’t come back. They were wrong.”

Fiona said she was reeling from the verdict, saying, “Indias whole judicial system has totally let me down. Somebody murdered my daughter in this country and somebody must be held accountable, she added.

Scarlett’s bruised and half-naked body was found on the popular Anjuna beach in the north of Goa in February 2008.

She had been at a Valentine’s Day beach party while the rest of her family had gone travelling.

Her death was originally treated as an accident but eventually police charged two local men, Samson D’Souza and Placido Carvalho, with causing her death.