Criminals guns down gangster in broad daylight within the premises of a court in Jamshedpur

Ranchi, November 30: Criminals on Wednesday gunned down a gangster in broad daylight within the premises of a court in Jamshedpur — the home town of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, police said.

The incident has once again raised questions over the law and order situation in the state.

According to police, three criminals attacked Upendra Singh with sophisticated weapons and he sustained three bullet injuries. He was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital.

Another person also sustained gunshot injuries in the incident.

Singh himself was a murder case accused.

Singh’s supporters, however, caught two of the three attackers and thrashed them badly. Police rescued the two assailants and detained them for the murder of Singh.

According to police sources, Upendra Singh and Akhilesh Singh, two gangsters of Jamshedpur area, were arch rivals.

This is second incident of killing of a gangster inside the court premises in Jharkhand. Last year, one gangster was shot dead in a Hazaribagh court.

The lawyers of Jamshedpur court have announced phase-wise agitation over poor security arrangements in the court. IANS