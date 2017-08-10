Criminals shot dead RJD leader and ward councillor Kedar Rai near Saguna in Bihar

Patna, Aug 10 :Unidentified criminals shot dead RJD leader and ward councillor Kedar Rai near Saguna roundabout under Danapur police station area in the state capital this morning.

Patna Senior Police Superintendent Manu Maharaj said that outlaws shot him dead near his residence in Naya Tola locality.

He said that three outlaws had been arrested in this connection.

Mr Maharaj said that the motive behind the murder was his old land dispute with somebody.

He said that Kedar Rai himself had criminal antecedents and was involved in around 20 criminal cases.

Two people were arrested in this case.