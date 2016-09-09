Crimson Tide: Norilsk residents stunned as Russian river turns red due to pollution

Moscow,Sept8: A Russian river located by the Arctic town of Norilsk turned bright red Tuesday, looking more like an enormous blood vessel than a body of water.

Stunned residents shared photos online of the bizarre scene at Daldykan River.

Authorities are trying to determine why the river changed colors and are evaluating possible environmental damages.

The water may have reddened due to discharge from “an unidentified chemical” from the nearby Nadezhda Metallurgical Plant, Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement Wednesday. If a pipeline broke, contaminants could have leaked into the river, the ministry added.

The plant is owned by Norilsk Nickel, the world’s largest nickel producer.