Critically injured jawan dies, Uri terror toll goes up to 18

New Delhi, Sep 19: One jawan succumbs to injuries; toll rises to 18 in Uri attack, says Army.

In the worst attack on the army in many years, heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan-based  Jaish-e-Mohammed stormed an army base in Uri in Kashmir killing 17 jawans yesterday, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assert that those responsible “will not go “unpunished.

Twenty more army personnel were injured, some critically, and were airlifted to the army base hospital in Srinagar. One of the 20 men succumbed to his injuries, bringing the toll up to 18.

