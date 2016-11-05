Criticism of ban on NDTV India politically inspired: I&B Minister Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Nov 05: Information and Broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu today attacked those criticising the one-day ban on NDTV India over its Pathankot coverage, saying the “belated criticism” is clearly “ill informed and politically

inspired” to create a controversy.

The belated criticism of the action proposed to be taken against NDTV India for violating the norms of live coverage of anti-terrorist operations by security personnel in Pathankot in January this year is clearly ill informed

and politically inspired, he told reporters in Chennai.

“Such reactions that came a day after the government’s decision was in public domain on November 3, 2016 was clearly an afterthought, suggesting a motivated design to create a controversy where none existed,” the senior

minister said.

He asserted that people of the country should know that the UPA Governments, during 2005-14, ordered several TV channels to go off air in 21 instances, for a period ranging from one day to two months for showing

obscene visuals including 13 cases of telecasting ‘Adult’ rated certified films.

One channel was taken off air for 30 days for telecasting a sting operation, he said.

“People of the country are also wise enough to appreciate which of the two violations — showing obscene visuals at the stroke of midnight and risking the lives of defence personnel and civilians through a live telecast of anti-

terrorist operations in broad daylight — is a serious threat to the interests of the nation including its sovereignty, integrity and security,” Naidu said.

The minister said the decision against NDTV India was not based on any newly invented rule and principle.