Cross-border firing, NOT surgical strikes: Pakistan rubbishes India claim

Islamabad, Sep 29: Pakistan’s Inter Services Public Relations says “no surgical strike by India, instead there had been cross border fire initiated by India”.

This is how the Dawn, Pakistan reported the surgical strike along the LoC. “At least two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed as Indian troops fired across the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“The Pakistani military confirmed the deaths of its soldiers and dismissed the Indian claim of ‘surgical strikes.'”There had been cross border fire initiated and conducted by India which is [an] existential phenomenon”, said an ISPR statement released shortly after the Indian DGMO held a press conference making claims about surgical strikes.”

“The exchange of fire began at 2:30am, ISPR said, and continued till 8:00am.

“Pakistani troops befittingly responded to Indian unprovoked firing on the LoC in Bhimber, Hotspring Kel and Lipa sectors,” the statement said.

“The latest incident of cross-border firing comes as tensions simmer between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue, days after India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Uri army base attack in India-held Kashmir ─ an allegation that Pakistan has rejected.”