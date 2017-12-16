Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts unveils the secrets to productive business trips on ‘International Tea Day’

New Delhi,Dec 16: In a constant endeavour to enhance productivity of business travellers, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, partnered with acclaimed tea sommelier Anamika Singh to create a stimulating Exotic Tea Appreciation Session ahead of International Tea Day (15th December).

Globally, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts cater to the “Modern Business Traveller,” who is consistently working toward productive business trips while seeking valuable downtime.

The brand greatly emphasises on providing its business travellers with a perfect blend of business and leisure, or bleisure through its ‘Power – Up’ and ‘Power – Down’ approach.

While ‘powering up’ for the business agenda is important, it is equally important to have meaningful downtime by ‘powering down’ through a relaxing, rejuvenating activity. Towards providing a perfect balance of both, Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to ensuring that its guests wake up more energised, and achieve a good night’s rest to do it all over again the next day.

In accordance with the global brand, the experience at Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar Noida was centred around quelling hardworking professionals’ mid-week stress levels by sipping the goodness of exotic teas paired with innovative canapes prepared by the hotel’s Executive Chef Diwas Wadhera, creating an entertaining and yet relaxing afternoon.

During the session, Ms. Singh also imparted interesting ‘Tea Facts’ tracing the cultural significance of tea in India, the origins and nuances of various tea cultures and the art of appreciating the distinct aromas and flavours which the leafy beverage bestows. She also highlighted how today, tea sessions have transformed into gourmet experiences in their own right, given the change in nature of consumption.

“Tea is now consumed at high profile events, fine dining restaurants after meals and even at specialty tea rooms with a wide ranging selection of the world’s best teas,” said Ms. Singh.

While tea can serve as one of the best ways to kickstart a hectic schedule, with its unique and beneficial properties it is also considered one of the best stress busters to unwind and power-down at the end of an exhausting day. When consumed in the company of friends or colleagues, with engaging conversations and exchange of ideas, tea tasting can easily become a relaxing and interesting team building exercise.

Moreover, business travellers often struggle with staying productive, given their hectic travel schedules, jet lag, and the constant need to adapt to new environments. Tea can act as an elixir of sorts as it can also help deal with digestive and sleep related problems.

“Over the recent years, a wide variety of exotic teas have replaced wine and alcohol among corporates, given its refreshing and stimulating nature. In India, talent is also evolving, we now have more tea connoisseurs and aficionados to cater to this growing trend amongst corporates and other large groups. I’m glad that Crowne Plaza recognises the power of tea in unlocking individual and group productivity and is committed to helping their guests make the best of their business travel,” said Tea Sommelier Anamika Singh on the campaign.

“Whether the business travel is for a short day-trip up or stretches for weeks on end, we want travellers to step into a space where they can be productive, connected, rested and restored. At Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts, we serve the new generation of business travellers who share our belief that the happier you feel, the more you achieve. Hence, our emphasis on creating memorable downtime for our guests. While tea is an intrinsic part of Indian culture, people are not aware of the range of teas and how they help both stimulate and relax at different times of the day. We are delighted to celebrate International Tea Day by sharing some of these secrets,” said General Manager, Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar, Vikas Oswal. (ANI-BusinessWire India)