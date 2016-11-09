Croydom tram overturns at accident in London

LONDON, Nov. 9- A tram overturned early Wednesday in south London in what police describe as a “serious incident,” British local media reported. Casualties remain unknown.

Five people are trapped and 40 people have been injured after a tram overturned in south London, the city’s fire brigade has said.

The Met Police described the accident in Croydon, just after 06:00 GMT, as a “serious incident”.

Hannah Collier, who lives nearby, said she saw people being carried away on stretchers.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Ms Collier said: “I was in bed watching the election when I heard a big crash, which I though was the wind.

“Then I heard people shouting and then the emergency services arriving.

“Later I saw at least one person being brought out on a stretcher.”

Transport for London said tram that overturned was made up of two carriages.

Fire crews, British Transport Police and the London Ambulance Service are at the scene.