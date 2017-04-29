CRPF arrests four Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district during search operation.

Bijapur/Chhattisgarh, April 29: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday arrested four Naxals in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district during a search operation. The arrest comes days after the deadly Sukma attack where 25 CRPF personnel were killed in an encounter with Naxals.

The assault occurred on the staff of the CRPF’s 74th Battalion on Monday as they were helping the neighbourhood populace in street building and clearing movement in the area.

An abnormal state meeting on the counter-Naxal operation was likewise held yesterday which was led by Special Director-General (hostile to Naxal operation) D.M. Awasthi.

Controller General Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Bastar Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate were likewise present in the meeting.

Taking discernment of the Sukma assault, the administration prior guaranteed activity against the culprits of the ‘relentless murder’ while expressing that the Center, if necessary, would audit and furthermore change the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) system.

Nonetheless, the resistance is condemning of the focal government post-Sukma Naxal assault and furthermore scrutinised the strategy of the Center to handle such assaults.

“Last listened “demonetisation” was the Govt’s methodology to kill Naxalism. I trust the “amended” procedure has somewhat more reason and effect,” Congress VP Rahul Gandhi said.

Resounding same, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) boss Asaduddin Owaisi declared that the Center has no arrangement to deal with Naxalism.

“Government has been demonstrated unequipped for handling the circumstance, including that for most recent two months DG CRPF post is empty,” Owaisi told ANI. (ANI)