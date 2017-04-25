CRPF jawans killing, Kashmir unrest, Jadhav on death Row etc; Congress corners Central Government

New Delhi, Apr 25: Taking a dig at the Central Government’s claim of bringing ‘Achhe Din’, Indian National Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday highlighted some of the burning issues that have created an atmosphere of turmoil in the nation during last few months.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Tewari questioned Central Government’s promise of ‘Achhe Din’ and recounted some serious issues including Kashmir unrest, Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty row and Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) jawans killing in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

“Jammu Kashmir in flames, Maoists massacring CRPF jawans, No Naga accord, Hindi-English divide, Jadhav on death Row, Job layoffs-Good Morning-Ache Din,” Manish Tewari tweeted.

The Indian National Congress has always been critical of the Central Government over these issues and has frequently cornered it over the same.

The recent fodder for Indian National Congress to target the Centre came in the form of the Sukma Maoist attack, where at least 26 CRPF personnel were killed in an encounter yesterday.

Condemning the deadly attack on, the Congress asserted that it was a clear case of intelligence failure while demanding a strict action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state.

“Is it not a clear case of the intelligence failure on the part of Central and State Governments? I think it’s time that strict action was taken against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in Chhattisgarh for they have utterly failed in defending the people and also in ensuring that our security forces are geared up in a manner where they can on the Naxalites,” Indian National Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti yesterday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed important issues, including stone-pelting in the Valley.

“In a period of two-three months, you will see a changed Jammu and Kashmir. Next few months are really crucial for us. We will first restore the normalcy than we will talk. This issue is as old as 70 years,” Mehabooba Mufti said after meeting with Rajnath Singh.