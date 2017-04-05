CRPF official Cheetah injured in Bandipora encounter discharged from AIIMS

April 5, 2017 | By :
CRPF official Cheetah injured in Bandipora encounter discharged from AIIMS
CRPF official Cheetah injured in Bandipora encounter discharged from AIIMS.
New Delhi, April 5: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Chetan Cheetah was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday. He got injured in the Bandipora encounter and was undergoing treatment.The CRPF commanding officer was in coma for two months after being hit by at least nine bullets during a gun battle with the terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora on February 14. The 45-year-old had suffered bilateral upper limbs fractures, bullet injuries in his head and lost his right eye during the encounter that claimed the lives of three Indian soldiers.

Cheetah, a Commanding Officer of the 45th battalion, was shifted to normal ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on March 16 and was also taken off the ventilator. Cheetah was first taken to the military hospital in Srinagar where medications were given to prevent bleeding. However, given the extent of the injuries and his comatose state, it was decided to airlift him to the AIIMS trauma centre. (ANI)

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Anees, the son of Tufail Ahmad says: ‘No country worse than Pakistan’
Odisha: Swine Flu death toll increases to 29, totally 297 people infected
Odisha prays as surgery of conjoined twins Jagannath, Balaram begins at AIIMS
AIIMS suspends dozen students for three months over ragging juniors
AIIMS: Patients getting neglected, only people with sources get treatment
Indian Army starts cordon and search operation in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir
Top