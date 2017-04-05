CRPF official Cheetah injured in Bandipora encounter discharged from AIIMS.

Chetan Cheetah

Bandipora encounter

undergoing treatment

CRPF

New Delhi, April 5: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officerwas discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Wednesday. He got injured in theand was.Thecommanding officer was in coma for two months after being hit by at least nine bullets during a gun battle with the terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora on February 14. The 45-year-old had suffered bilateral upper limbs fractures, bullet injuries in his head and lost his right eye during the encounter that claimed the lives of three Indian soldiers.

Cheetah, a Commanding Officer of the 45th battalion, was shifted to normal ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on March 16 and was also taken off the ventilator. Cheetah was first taken to the military hospital in Srinagar where medications were given to prevent bleeding. However, given the extent of the injuries and his comatose state, it was decided to airlift him to the AIIMS trauma centre. (ANI)