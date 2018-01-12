CRPF soldier injured in Maoists encounter in Chhattisgarh

January 12, 2018 | By : Web Desk
CRPF soldier injured in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Sukma/Chhattisgarh, January 12: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier has been injured in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the CRPF said on Friday.

A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers was out on special operations in a village in the district when the encounter with maoists took place late Thursday night.

In the encounter, one soldier sustained a bullet injury.

He was evacuated by chopper on early Friday Morning and his condition is reportedly stable.

