CRPF soldier injured in Maoists encounter in Chhattisgarh

Sukma/Chhattisgarh, January 12: One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier has been injured in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, the CRPF said on Friday.

A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers was out on special operations in a village in the district when the encounter with maoists took place late Thursday night.

In the encounter, one soldier sustained a bullet injury.

He was evacuated by chopper on early Friday Morning and his condition is reportedly stable.