Crude bombs found at Bengal Congress chief’s rally venue

Kolkata, April 15 : Five objects, suspected to be crude bombs, were found from beneath the stage from where West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is slated to address an election rally in Murshidabad district on Friday, police said.

The bomb like objects were found early in the morning in Salar, some 190 km from Kolkata.

“Five objects resembling crude bombs have been found. A bomb disposal squad is at the spot and we are probing all aspects,” Murshidabad superintendent of police C. Sudhakar said.

Chowdhury has pointed fingers at the ruling Trinamool Congress over the incident.

“The dais from which I am to address a rally in the evening, below that, 5-7 bombs have been found. The Trinamool is trying to create an environment of terror across Bengal, so I am not surprised at the incident,” said Chowdhury.

“We are constantly up against the Trinamool in Murshidabad and will continue to do that,” said Chowdhury, adding that the Election Commission has been intimated about the incident.