Crude bombs hurled at two BJP offices in Naravanur and Mattanur

Kochi, Jan 27:Crude bombs were hurled at two Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) offices in Naravanur and Mattanur in Kerala, sources said.

The offices were severely damaged following the attack happened on Friday morning .

The party have reportedly called for a shutdown, after the attack.

There have been many attacks reported on the BJP and RSS workers in Kerala in the past.

A 30-year-old BJP worker was stabbed to death allegedly by CPI(M) cadres in the politically sensitive Kannur district on January 18.

In another incident in the district, a country-made bomb was hurled at the RSS Karyalaya at Thaliparamba on January 19, said police, adding no one was injured in the incident.