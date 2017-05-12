Cuemath appoints Anuroop Krishnan as Head of Marketing.

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): After-school math learning program Cuemath on Friday announced the appointment of Anuroop Krishnan as Head of Marketing to lead the company’s growth phase.

Revolutionising the way math is being learnt across the country, Cuemath is expanding its team and presence across India.

Anuroop joins Cuemath from Stayzilla where he was Vice President – Marketing and led all brand communication, brand-consumer initiatives and growth.

“We are excited to have Anuroop onboard. We have made great strides in the past years by bringing to children a passion for and excellence in math, and this year we are focused on expanding our presence across India by adding a number of new cities to our fold,” said CEO Cuemath, Manan Khurma.

“These are exciting times for the brand (Cuemath). Anuroop’s previous stints and the scale of his projects aligns with our requirements, and we are happy to have Anuroop join the team and help Cuemath in its growth trajectory,” added Khurma.

Anuroop comes with over a decade of experience in marketing and sales. Before a brief stint with Stayzilla, he was instrumental in shaping Truecaller’s growth in India as Director, Marketing and Sales, and spent his formative years in Nokia.

Anuroop will be spearheading marketing and growth initiatives at Cuemath. Driving growth and improving the brand experience for each stakeholder while making Cuemath an all-India phenomenon will be some of his key projects.

“I am excited to be part of Cuemath and am looking forward to working with the team. I feel this is a great opportunity to change the perception of mathematics among children and to build a brand that makes math loved, and learnt as a life-skill as opposed to something one needs to pass an exam,” said Anuroop Krishnan on his appointment. (ANI)