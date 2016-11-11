Cultural and emotional differences lead to the breakup of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur?

Mumbai, November 11: Bollywood star Salman Khan’s love and relationships were always a topic of discussion in the bollywood.

Salman Khan’s alliance with Iulia Vantur has been the subject of innumerable gossip columns. He has kept everyone guessing about his on-off relationship with the Romanian beauty.

The Karva Chauth post of the eternal bachelor of Bollywood, Salman Khan and his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur, looks like all the rumours about their wedding going to be true.

This is not all after posting an all feels post on love, togetherness and Karva Chauth, there are rumours of Iulia flying back to the Khan residence in Mumbai.

But reports came last week that the two have called it quits. According to a report on Deccan Chronicle, the break-up was not because of Salman’s hesitation to commit as many tabloids speculated, but because of their incompatible differences.

The report quotes the source as saying, “There were too many differences between them, cultural and emotional. Not that the poor girl didn’t try her best. She made every effort to play the ‘good bahu’ in Salman’s family. She befriended Salman’s mom and sisters, as Salman expects all his girlfriends to do. Sadly an ideal wife from Salman’s friend Sooraj Barjatya’s film doesn’t seem to be part of his karma.”

But earlier at the time of Karva Chauth, Salman’s mother has told that, “We wish this rumour is true. Salman Khan’s wedding of course is of utmost National importance and it will sure spark a lot of excitement and discussion.”

Well, isn’t it amazing! For those who don’t know, Iulia had posted this on the day of Karva Chauth, “God has given each one of us 2 eyes, 2 ears, 2 hands, 2 legs. To be complete we need THE matching heart. Celebrate love, it’s the most beautiful gift we have. Happy Karva Choth!”

Iulia’s friendship with her ex-lover also did not go down too well with Salman, said the source, and the Sultan actor ended his relationship with Iulia for good. If these reports are true, it looks like the nation’s most eligible bachelor is not settling down anytime soon.

