Cultural and emotional differences lead to the breakup of Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur?

Mumbai, November 11: Bollywood star Salman Khan’s love and relationships were always a topic of discussion in the bollywood.

Salman Khan’s alliance with Iulia Vantur has been the subject of innumerable gossip columns. He has kept everyone guessing about his on-off relationship with the Romanian beauty.

The Karva Chauth post of the eternal bachelor of Bollywood, Salman Khan and his Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur, looks like all the rumours about their wedding going to be true. This is not all after posting an all feels post on love, togetherness and Karva Chauth, there are rumours of Iulia flying back to the Khan residence in Mumbai.

But reports came last week that the two have called it quits. According to a report on Deccan Chronicle, the break-up was not because of Salman’s hesitation to commit as many tabloids speculated, but because of their incompatible differences.