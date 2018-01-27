Curfew imposed in Assam after police firing kills 2, trains blocked for two days

Assam, Jan 27: As indefinite curfew has been imposed in Assam due to the police firing killed two people on Thursday, over 2,000 passengers have been stranded in Assam when trains headed for Silchar and Guwahati were stopped midway.

The police fired at hundreds of Dimasa tribals who were protesting the reported inclusion of the district as part of Greater Nagaland to disperse crowds.

Last evening, protesters took out a silent rally carrying their bodies in Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao. A 48-hour bandh in Dima Hasao district was also called by several tribal groups to protest Thursday’s police firing. As the region remains tense, the protesters are demanding the government’s stand on the Nagalim issue in the context of the hill district in writing, reports NDTV.

The protestors demanded immediate suspension of the officers involved in the firing apart from providing jobs to the families of the deceased along with Rs. 5 lakh each for the 10 injured.

A 12-hour bandh turned violent on Thursday after which the police had to use batons to disperse the agitated crowd at the Maibang railway station. The protesters damaged rail tracks and vandalised the station after which several protesters were injured in police firing. Two have died over the last two days.