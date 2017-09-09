Curfew imposed in Jaipur after violent clash: 1 killed,10 policemen injured

New Delhi/India, September 9: In a shocking incident, A violent clash in in Ramgani area in Jaipur, one policeman died and over 10 person were left injured, curfew was imposed in four police station areas of the city on Saturday to bring the situation under control.

Talking to PTI, Sanjay Agarwal Jaipur Police Commissioner stated that ” A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle borne couple late night led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the crew was imposed around 1 AM in Ramganj area, where the viloence broke out.”

Reportedly, the constable had assaulted the couple over some issue, following which a mob of locals gathered around the Ramganj police station and indulged in arson, setting ablaze five vehicles, including an ambulance and a police jeep, and damaged 21 others, he said. Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the mob.

When the situation went out of control, police opened fire on the agitators in which one person, identified as Mohammed Raees, was killed, Agarwal said. The Delhi-Agra route through Jaipur has also been diverted.

Reports says that the internet services were also suspended and school in the curfew-laden area have been shut down due to the incident.

Security forces, including Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and home guard jawans, have been deployed in the violence-hit areas, the commissioner said.