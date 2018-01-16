Curfew imposed in Manipur’s Kakching town due to violence between police and protestors

Imphal/ Manipur), Jan 16: A curfew has been imposed in Manipur’s Kakching town after violence was reported on Monday evening.

The curfew has been imposed since 7:30 p.m. on Monday under sub-section (2) of Section 144, until further orders.

The violence occurred in the late hours of Monday when two people who were pushing their scooter were knocked down by a speeding Maruti Suzuki car, killing one of them. The accused had escaped after the mishap. The people gheraoed the police station to arrest the accused.

It was then the situation got out of hand and violence erupted with clashes between the protesters and the police. Scores of protesters have been arrested so far.

Neilenthang Telien, the District Magistrate of Kakching district issued a statement, saying. “A report has been received from the police that a volatile situation is prevailing in the area of Kakching town because of the use of the unlawful activities of some persons for the achievement of their objectives.”

“Such a volatile situation is likely to cause a serious breach of peace and disturbances of the public tranquillity, and thereby endanger human lives and properties: and such disturbances of public tranquillity, breach of peace, and danger to human lives and properties are sought to be prevented”, the statement added.

The statement also prohibits the free movement of people and vehicles during the curfew. Security has been beefed up in the entire Kakching district as clashes are still ongoing.

Manipur was under a 139-day economic shutdown from November 2016 to March 2017, when the United Naga Council (UNC) had opposed the creation of seven new districts in the state, which was approved by the state government.

It blocked two national highways, NH 2 and NH 37, that passes through the state. The trucks were also stopped plying in and around Imphal. It resulted in inflation in prices and shortages of food, fuel, medicines, gas and other essential supplies.