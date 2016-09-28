Curfew imposed in Koimoh, restrictions continue elsewhere in Kashmir

Srinagar,Sept28:Curfew was imposed Wednesday in Koimoh town of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in view of the separatists call for a march, while restrictions on the assembly of people continued in the rest of the Valley. A police official said the curbs in the town were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the wake of the separatists call for a march to the area. The separatists, who are spearheading the current agitation in Kashmir, have asked people to march to various tehsil headquarters, including Koimoh, Wesnesday.

The official said while there was no curfew in any other areas in Kashmir, restrictions on the assembly of people under section 144 CrPc were in place in the rest of the Valley.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected in the Valley for the 82nd straight day Wednesday due to the separatist call for shut down but there was increased movement of private vehicles in the city, indicating mass fatigue among the populace due to the prolonged unrest.

Shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments remained closed. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also remained closed across the Valley.

As many as 82 persons, including two cops, have been killed and thousands of others injured in the ongoing unrest that started after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on July 8.