Curfew imposed in old Srinagar after a protester was killed in clashes with security forces, Death toll touches 84

Srinagar, Oct 08: A 12-year-old boy was killed after security forces fired pellet guns at protesters in Srinagar on Friday evening, sparking widespread anger in the city and prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

Junaid Ahmad, a resident of Saidpora in downtown Srinagar, was critically injured after being hit by a shower of pellets outside his home.

Police said security forces fired pellet guns after clashes in the area. Junaid, however, was not part of the protests, police sources said.

“He was standing at the main gate of his home in the Saidpora area in downtown area of city when he was hit by a volley of pellets,” said an official who did not want to be named.

Junaid was critically injured as dozens of pellets hit his head and chest. Locals shifted him to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences where he died.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in protest against his death after his body was brought to his home, shouting slogans against the government.

Security forces fired teargas shells as people marched with his body towards a burial ground near the city’s Eidgah – a large ground for prayers during Eid.

Locals say as the funeral procession started, security forces tried to stop it. This led to further clashes and several people have been injured in teargas shelling and pellet firing.

More than 90 people have died and 10,000 injured in clashes between security forces and protesters since the killing Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in July.

Schools, colleges and business establishments remained closed as a shutdown, called by separatists and aided by an official curfew, entered its 92nd day today.