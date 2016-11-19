Customers can exchange scrapped denominations at their own branches today,seniors exempt

NEW DELHI,Nov19: Banks today will only exchange old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes for their own customers, and not for people who hold accounts in other banks. Senior citizens are however exempt from this rule and they can go to any bank to exchange their old currency for new notes. On Sunday, banks will remain shut.

“All these days our own customers have suffered because we have not been able to do their work. So, we have seen lot of pending work at branches especially for our existing customers. We, from IBA, have taken a view that on Saturday we shall be exclusively doing work for our own customers. And on Saturday we will not be doing exchange of notes (for outside customers),” said Rajiv Rishi, the head of the Indian Banking Association, adding that tomorrow will be used to clear a backlog of work.

Monday onwards, all customers will be allowed to exchange currency at a branch of any banks.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sudden announcement last week outlawing high-denomination notes, banks have been overflowing with customers desperate to get cash. The bills that were cancelled form 86 per cent of the money in circulation.

“No, note exchange stopped for a day. Yet another whimsical decision. Government must explain. Is there currency shortage? Financial emergency,” tweeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has attacked the ban on old notes as punishing the poor and wants it reversed, which the government has flatly ruled out.