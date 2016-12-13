Digital payment by customers for purchase of petrol, diesel to get 0.75 percent discount

New Delhi [India], Dec. 13 : Customers making digital payment for purchase of petrol and diesel will get a discount of 0.75 percent on the sale price of fuel from today.

In a statement, the Indian Oil Corporation has said the amount of discount will be credited to customers account by way of cash back within maximum three working days of the transaction.

The 0.75 percent discount on payments will be available on using credit cards, debit cards, mobile wallets or Prepaid Loyalty Cards.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had last week announced various measures including discounts on on-line payments for insurance policies, rail tickets and highway toll charges as the government looked to promote digital cash post demonetisation. (ANI)