CWC Meet :Narendra Modi obsessed with power, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 07: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi chaired the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday as party president Sonia Gandhi skipped the meet due to health reasons. Reports say she decided to sit it out due to the the unprecedented smog enveloping Delhi posing a severe health hazard.

Rahul, expectedly lashed out at the government saying, “Democracy under the present dispensation is going through one of the darkest hours.”

“Attempts by the government to suppress freedom by “abusing” state

power will only strengthen our resolve to defeat such dangerous designs. PM Modi is obsessed with power it seeks to silence voices of dissent; TV channels are being forced to shut down,” the Congress VP said.