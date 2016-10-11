Cyanogen Modular OS for mobile devices announced

California,Oct11:The new CEO of Cyanogen Lior Tai has today announced the launch of a new modular Cyanogen OS which has been specifically designed for mobile devices and is capable of providing manufacturers with the option to license specific features they require for their hardware.

Now rather than licensing the whole Cyanogen OS, smartphone and tablet manufacturers can choose which features they would like to licence and include on their devices.

While the hugely popular open source, community-based CyanogenMod operating system will continue to exist as an independent product, Tai explains more in his official post via the Cyanogen blog.