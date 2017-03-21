Cyber Cell arrests Hyma consultancy MD, staff for harassing women

Hyderabad/Telengana, March 21: The cyber crime cell in Cyberabad, Hyderabad, arrested two for sending offensive messages and insulting the modesty of the complainant.

The accused have been identified as 35-year-old Alapati Shivaiah , Managing Director of Hyma consultancy and another woman aged 30 years, Tele caller of Hyma Consultancy.

The victim working as a pharma official in Hyderabad filed a complaint wherein she stated that she was an ex-employee at the Hyma Consultancy along with the woman accused and was staying in the hostel.

The complainant speculated that the arrested tele-caller made a record of the victim while she was changing her clothes on the order of Sivaiah.

While the police checked the laptop of the accused, the videos of the victim were found.

The two accused were traced and arrested by Inspector of Police Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad Ravinder Reddy and team. (ANI)

