Cyber Crime cell of Mumbai Police has closed the case between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai, November 17: The verdict in Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan legal tussle has got an end, as the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime cell has closed the case for the lack of any positive leads.

Reportedly, the police’s forensic department has submitted a ‘NIL report’. This means that the police was unable to confirm whether it was indeed a fake account in Hrithik’s name with which Kangana exchanged romantic emails.

While Kangana had claimed that she and Hrithik were in a romantic relationship, Hrithik maintained that the account was a fake and the Queen actor and he had no relationship. Mumbai Mirror quoted Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Sanjay Saxena, “We have been unable to find anything on the mail ID as the server is located in the US. Now it is very difficult to ascertain who was using the account. Still, we will try to conclude [the case] from the available evidence.”

Responding to the report, Kangana’s lawyer said in a statement, “We are not surprised to learn that the police have, after a thorough investigation, filed a NIL report, which means that they could not trace any imposter as was claimed by Hrithik Roshan…Kangana has always been maintaining that there was no imposter ever.”

It all started after Kangana mentioned a “silly ex” during an interview in January. Kangana smartly avoided mentioning Hrithik’s name but Hrithik reacted to this quote by tweeting that very night. “There are more chances of me having had an affair with the Pope than any of the (I m sure wonderful) women the media has been naming. Thanks but no thanks.”

On February 16, Hrithik Roshan sent a legal notice to Kangana asking her to apologise for damaging his reputation through the ‘silly ex’ quote and also clarify that she wasn’t referring to him as her ex. He threatened to sue her for defamation if she didn’t comply. Kangana responded with a 21- page legal notice saying she nowhere mentioned his name and charged Hrithik with criminal intimidation and threat.